Central Shenandoah Health District: Vaccinations up, COVID-19 cases trend downward

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 vaccinations continue to slowly but steadily increase in the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD), as COVID-19 cases seem to be trending downward compared to the last several weeks in parts of the Valley.

The CSHD has been experiencing a COVID-19 surge since late July. Jordi Shelton with the CSHD says this week is the first time since then that cases are trending in a positive direction, which is good news, but she says transmissibility still remains high.

The delta variant is accounting for at least 68% of cases in Northwest Virginia, so Shelton reminds people to stay vigilant with masking, washing hands and staying home, as well as getting tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The recent approval of the Pfizer booster has brought more people to vaccine clinics in the health district.

A clinic hosted at the James Madison University Convocation Center last week drew quite a crowd for a booster shot, and for some, the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Shelton says nearly 175 people came to the clinic.

“We are seeing a demand for that, which is great, and were able to accommodate that easily,” Shelton said. “Should we receive more guidance for more folks across the board being eligible for the Pfizer booster, or additional information about the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters, we are fully capable of scaling up our clinics to meet that need.”

Another mass clinic will be held at the JMU Convocation Center Thursday, Oct. 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. All three vaccines will be available as well as boosters for eligible individuals. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can sign up ahead of time here.

As of Oct. 5, 50.7% of the CSHD population is fully vaccinated, and 55.4% of the CSHD population has received one dose.

As of Oct. 5, 58.9% of CSHD adults are fully vaccinated, and 64.2% of CSHD adults have received at least one dose.

THE CSHD is also hosting a Community Call-In Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. During this time, you can speak directly to a health education about your booster shot questions.

CSHD COVID-19 Booster Community Call-In Information (Central Shenandoah Health District)

