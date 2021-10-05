Advertisement

Giant and Martin’s to offer COVID-19 booster doses

Martin's pharmacy is now offering COVID-19 booster shots. (WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - People are now able to get their booster shot when they go grocery shopping.

Giant and Martin’s pharmacies are adding COVID-19 boosters to their list of available vaccinations.

Martin’s Pharmacist Cody Bottenfield says booster vaccines are important to heighten the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine as antibodies wear off over time.

“Effective last week, our protocol got approved for the booster for patients 65 and older, 18 and older who work or are exposed in an active environment,” Bottenfield said.

Included in that group of eligible populations are immunocompromised people.

“There’s no two-week wait period between the flu shot and the COVID vaccine. The flu shot is just walk-in, as opposed to the booster shot. We do prefer people make an appointment on our scheduler,” Bottenfield said.

Bottenfield says the booster vaccine is particularly effective against the spread of the delta variant.

