Houff posts second career top-20 finish at Cup Series level

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Quin Houff posted one of the best performances of his NASCAR career Monday.

Houff, a native of Weyers Cave, finished 19th in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama Monday afternoon. The race was called early due to weather and Bubba Wallace was awarded the win after taking the lead late in the second stage prior to the weather delay. Wallace becomes just the second black driver to ever win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Houff’s finish is the second-best of his career at the Cup Series level. He finished 13th at Talladega back in 2020. according to website Racing-Reference.info.

