Kroger pharmacies offering COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Local Kroger pharmacy locations are offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters and flu vaccines to eligible populations to help meet the healthcare needs of the community, according to a press release.

To support the company’s focus, it has established a vaccine power hour during the first hour of business, Monday through Friday, solely dedicated to providing COVID-19, flu, and other vaccines at all locations. All vaccine appointments should be made online at //Kroger.com/covidvaccine or //Kroger.com/flu.

“With the flu season quickly approaching, it is important to remind our population about the importance of getting your flu shot, and your COVID-19 vaccine if not yet vaccinated to help protect against severe illness,” said Chris Koon, division health and wellness lead for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Getting both vaccines is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from getting sick with COVID-19 and the flu this fall and winter.”

According to Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eligible populations can receive a booster dose at least 6 months after completing the 2-dose primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 booster vaccine is also available for those eligible populations and according to CDC eligible individuals can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster and flu shot at the same time. Officials say there is no waiting period.

Krogr reminds everyone that there are currently no authorized booster doses for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines or an authorized booster dose for the ages 12-to-17 of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine.

According to the CDC, everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from influenza. Important flu vaccine information can be found below:

Flu vaccination has important benefits. It can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Different flu vaccines are approved for use in different groups of people.

There are flu shots approved for use in children as young as 6 months old and flu shots approved for use in adults 65 years and older.

Flu shots also are recommended for pregnant people and people with certain chronic health conditions.

Recommendation is to receive the flu vaccine by the end of October.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.