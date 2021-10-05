Monongahela National Forest plans fall 2021 prescribed burns

ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) - Monongahela National Forest has announced its plans to conduct prescribed burns on about 1,100 acres in Greenbrier, Pendleton, Pocahontas, and Randolph counties from October through December, weather permitting.

The purposes of these burns are to re-establish fire’s natural role in the forest ecosystem, improve forest health and wildlife habitat, and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires, forest officials say.

Project areas planned for prescribed burns this fall include:

Big Mountain – west of Cherry Grove in Pendleton County

County Line – north of Sue and Camp Wood in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties

North Fork – north of Neola in Greenbrier County

Monongahela fire staff also plan to burn brush piles at various locations in Pendleton, Pocahontas and Randolph counties to enhance grazing allotments, improve wildlife habitat and reduce hazardous fuels. Pile burning may take place at any time of the year when conditions permit, according to forest officials.

Each burn area will be closed to the public on the day of the burn, and may be closed for several days after, to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted on roads near all prescribed burn areas before and during burning.

Residents and Forest visitors may see and smell smoke for several days. If you encounter smoke on the highway, forest officials recommend you slow down, turn on your vehicle’s lights and drive appropriately for the conditions.

Prescribed fires are conducted under specific weather conditions and are designed to accomplish pre-determined forest management goals.

Monongahela National Forest says it follows strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns, and takes into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the burns will be postponed.

Local radio stations will be alerted to burn activities ahead of time. When burning begins, information, photos and maps will be available here.

