Mt. Solon man arrested for online solicitation of minor

43-year-old Randal Kelley of Mount Solon was charged with one count of online solicitation of a...
43-year-old Randal Kelley of Mount Solon was charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that on October 3, 2021, a citizen contacted authorities about a county resident that was attempting to sexually solicit an underage girl online.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office located the male suspect, and transported him to the sheriff’s office for an interview where he was subsequently arrested, according to a press release.

The suspect, 43-year-old Randal Kelley of Mount Solon, was charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor.

Kelley was taken before the magistrate and held without bond. The sheriff’s office says he remains at Middle River Regional Jail at this time.

Additional charges are pending, as this is an ongoing investigation. No further details will be released at this time.

