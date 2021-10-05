Advertisement

Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million

Virginia Lottery logo
Virginia Lottery logo(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Virginia benefitted from people buying tickets for the October 4 Powerball drawing, which ended with a $700 million prize from a ticket bought in California.

In Monday night’s drawing alone, more than 53,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes. That includes one ticket that won $1 million and two tickets that each won $50,000. Here’s where the winning tickets were bought:

$1 million winner:

The $1 million winning ticket was bought online at valottery.com. The person who bought it lives in Oakton. The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

$50,000 winners:

Both of these tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number. They were bought at:

  • Giant Food, 8320 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield
  • Joe’s Kwik Mart, 120 Berry Hill Road, Orange

The winning numbers in the Monday, October 4, drawing were 12-22-54-66-69, and the Powerball number was 15.

During 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in June and ended with Monday night’s drawing, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $17.7 million in profit, according to Virginia Lottery.

By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching the first five numbers to win Powerball’s second prize are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

