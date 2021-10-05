Advertisement

Report: COVID-19 Delta variant cases slowly declining in Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A data model from the University of Virginia is suggesting we might be past the peak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Data from the UVA Biocomplexity Institute suggests cases peaked around September 19.

“Multiple districts have been in kind of a sustained declining trajectory for a while, and the projections were picking that up,” UVA Biocomplexity Institute Research Associate Professor Bryan Lewis said. “I guess with the initial looks of the data for the rest of the last week and the beginning of this week, it seems like that is sustaining in most parts of the commonwealth and even more broadly across the country.”

The institute is warning people that as the winter months approach, to continue to use caution regarding the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

In a press release, the agency reported a black Mercedes was seen in the area of the shooting...
Shots fired toward Augusta County home
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
On Sunday people from all over the area came out to Spruce Knob in Pendleton County West...
Community members come together to search for Cassie Sheetz
Route 11 road sign
Vehicle crash near Rt. 11 cleared
Chief Nichols upon filling the position, Feb. 2019. (WHSV)
Augusta County Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Nichols resigns

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,428 Tuesday
In this photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service, Crew Boss John Fry instructs two Harpers...
Monongahela National Forest plans fall 2021 prescribed burns
Noon Weather Forecast 10/5/2021
Noon Weather Forecast 10/5/2021
Kroger pharmacies offering COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines
The West Water Street bridge over Norfolk Southern rail line. The bridge will be closed...
West Water Street bridge to be closed for repairs