Rockingham County Planning Commission to consider Altitude at Stone Port expansion

By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission will consider several projects Tuesday night, including the expansion of a luxury student housing complex.

The proposal comes from the owner of the Altitude at Stone Port apartment complex, who is hoping to add a number of single and two-bedroom units.

“They’re using the vacant lot that joins the existing Altitude one they’re calling it, to add 102 additional units, so it will be a free standalone building with all the parking in the rear,” said Rockingham County Director of Community Development Rhonda Cooper.

While the complex is primarily student housing, the new apartments could change that if approved.

“These will be attractive not only to students but also to probably young professionals, possibly empty nesters, we think that this could also be attractive to people working at the hospital,” said Cooper.

The commission will also consider a request for expansion and rezoning from Mulligan’s Golf Center on Carpenter Lane in Harrisonburg.

“They’re enlarging their pro shop and they are expanding the area that is dedicated to food service, so with that comes adding parking spaces and whatnot,” said Cooper.

The planning commission meeting began 6:30 Tuesday night.

