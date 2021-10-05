Safety reminders this National Fire Prevention Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s National Fire Prevention Week, and the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) will be out in the community all month long spreading the word.

Lieutenant Erin Stehle with HFD said this year is the 99th year of Fire Prevention Week and the theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

Stehle said they are trying to emphasize the importance of knowing the different types of alarms in your home and check that they are working.

She said if you have lived in the home longer than ten years then it is time to change your entire smoke alarm.

Stehle added that this week is a good opportunity to make a plan in case a fire does occur.

“We all make sure that our cell phone is charged. We all make sure to check our social media. Those things are not going to save your life when it comes to a fire. It is going to be the smoke alarms and knowing what to do. So, we’re just really hoping that this week especially, people take that necessary time to make sure their family is safe,” Stehle said.

You can always contact HFD for a free smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm.

If you have an alarm that is up high and hard to reach you can also contact the department for assistance.

The fire department will be hosting different fire safety and prevention events throughout the month. You can find more information on the upcoming events here.

For the next week, HFD will also be offering tours of the fire station. You can call 540-432-7703 to schedule an appointment.

