ShenGo transportation system launches in Shenandoah County

ShenGO bus system
ShenGO bus system(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County launched its new public transportation system on Monday, which took years to finally hit the road.

Since 2009, there has been a push for public transportation in Shenandoah County. The pandemic delayed the start, but now the ShenGO bus system is a go.

For only $1, you can get from Strasburg to New Market. Sharon Baroncelli with the Chamber of Commerce said for the first day, they saw a good turnout.

“A long time coming to get to this day,” Baroncelli said. “It is wonderful to see the numbers of riders today and to know the one particular bus stop that I saw, that they were going into a local business to do business with is just what this is all about.”

Baroncelli said the goal is to provide an easy way for community members, and especially senior citizens, to get to medical appointments or to work.

The ShenGO Northbound route can take you from Woodstock to Strasburg and the ShenGO Southbound can take you from Woodstock to New Market. Walmart in Woodstock is the middle point.

Transfers are free between routes at Woodstock Walmart.

Routes run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Buses are ADA compliant and have a bike rack.

Children 13 years of age and under, when accompanied by an adult, ride for free.

For more information on ShenGO, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

