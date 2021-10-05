Shields resigns as Turner Ashby boys basketball coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby is again looking for a new boys basketball head coach.

According to a press release from the school, Brandon Shields has resigned as head coach of the program “effective immediately”. Shields coached the Knights for one season, during the COVID-19 impacted 2020-2021 campaign.

Shields did not respond to a request for comment from WHSV. During an interview with WHSV in June of 2020, Shields said the following about the Turner Ashby head coaching position:

“For me, this is a destination job,” said Shields. “This is not a stepping stone for me. This is not something where I am trying to jump somewhere else. This is where I want to be until they kick me out so we are looking forward to getting going.”

With the resignation of Shields, Turner Ashby is searching for its fifth head coach of the boys basketball program within the last five years. Activities Director Donnie Coleman says “a decision regarding the team’s interim head coach will be made over the next few weeks.”

