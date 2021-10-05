Tucker-Dorsey key to JMU defense

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey has become a leader for the James Madison defense.

Tucker-Dorsey is in his second season as a starting linebacker for the Dukes and he made the biggest play of his college football career in JMU’s win at New Hampshire this past Saturday. With JMU clinging to a two-point lead and UNH driving for the go-ahead field goal in the final minutes, Tucker-Dorsey intercepted a Bret Edwards pass to help secure a victory for James Madison.

The Norfolk native has been a playmaker for the Dukes through the first four games of the season. He ranks second on the team with 24 tackles to go along with 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and his critical interception in Saturday’s win.

“He’s looked up to by his teammates,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “He’s got a voice. He’s becoming a leader on the team, becoming a guy we can depend on day in and day out.”

Tucker-Dorsey waited his turn to become a starter, learning under former JMU standout Dimitri Holloway. Tucker-Dorsey earned a starting spot prior to the 2021 spring season, in which he started all eight games of the season and was named Second Team All-CAA after registering 51 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

“Opportunity is everything so I don’t really feel like I have changed too much as a player as far as my ability and what I was able to do,” said Tucker-Dorsey. “But just opportunity and understanding the plays, knowing what’s coming, and recognizing formations and being able to not only know my position but work off my teammates that has helped me grow a lot and things are working our for me.”

No. 3 James Madison is scheduled to host No. 11 Villanova for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.