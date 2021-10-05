Advertisement

Virginia health officials urge people to get flu vaccine this year

Flu activity in the metro-Richmond area is low right now. But, as we dive deeper into flu...
Flu activity in the metro-Richmond area is low right now. But, as we dive deeper into flu season, there are some serious concerns.(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flu season is here and Virginia health officials are urging people to not forget about getting their flu vaccine.

Flu activity in the metro-Richmond area is low right now. But, as we dive deeper into flu season, there are some serious concerns.

“We have the potential for a double whammy of folks with severe COVID in the hospital, folks with severe influenza in the hospital, really overwhelming or having the potential to overwhelm our health care systems,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent says flu activity was unusually low last year. The positivity rate was 0.2%. For comparison, the prior three flu seasons had a positivity rate between 26% and 30%.

Virginia health leaders are urging people to get a flu vaccine because we are out in public more this year.

“We don’t have a lot of people who have natural immunity and we don’t know what strains of flu are going to dominate. So we really want to avoid the dual impact of both COVID and flu as we head into flu season and head into the winter months,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

Last year in Virginia, flu activity never reached widespread because of the safety measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID.

“If we see a similar strain pattern this year, we won’t have seen it last year, we will have had less exposure to it. There’s the potential for far more people to get sick this season,” said Dr. Viray.

To make the flu vaccine, Dr. Viray says health officials watch what happens in the Southern Hemisphere to see what could be coming this way. It’s not exact, but Dr. Viray says the vaccine targets three to four different strains overall each year.

“There are some seasons where it doesn’t match as well but in general even in bad match seasons there’s still an element of protection,” said Dr. Viray.

You can get a flu vaccine at your doctor’s office, a pharmacy and some health clinics.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In a press release, the agency reported a black Mercedes was seen in the area of the shooting...
Shots fired toward Augusta County home
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
On Sunday people from all over the area came out to Spruce Knob in Pendleton County West...
Community members come together to search for Cassie Sheetz
Chief Nichols upon filling the position, Feb. 2019. (WHSV)
Augusta County Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Nichols resigns
Route 11 road sign
Vehicle crash near Rt. 11 cleared

Latest News

MRRJ Superintendent Jeffery Newton presents information at the authority meeting Tuesday, Oct....
Middle River Regional Jail officials handling COVID-19 case spike
Martin's pharmacy is now offering COVID-19 booster shots. (WHSV)
Giant and Martin’s to offer COVID-19 booster doses
Vaccine is prepared for injection at a clinic.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Vaccinations up, COVID-19 cases trend downward
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,428 Tuesday