West Water Street bridge to be closed for repairs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing the wooden trestle bridge on West Water Street between Liberty and South High streets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, while repairs are made to the bridge.

City of Harrisonburg Public Works says all travelers should find an alternative route as the bridge will be closed while the bridge repairs are being performed.

