Advertisement

West Water Street bridge to be closed for repairs

The West Water Street bridge over Norfolk Southern rail line. The bridge will be closed...
The West Water Street bridge over Norfolk Southern rail line. The bridge will be closed Wednesday.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing the wooden trestle bridge on West Water Street between Liberty and South High streets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, while repairs are made to the bridge.

City of Harrisonburg Public Works says all travelers should find an alternative route as the bridge will be closed while the bridge repairs are being performed.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press release, the agency reported a black Mercedes was seen in the area of the shooting...
Shots fired toward Augusta County home
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
On Sunday people from all over the area came out to Spruce Knob in Pendleton County West...
Community members come together to search for Cassie Sheetz
Route 11 road sign
Vehicle crash near Rt. 11 cleared
Chief Nichols upon filling the position, Feb. 2019. (WHSV)
Augusta County Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Nichols resigns

Latest News

Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
Daybreak Forecast 10/5/2021
Daybreak Forecast 10/5/2021
Spotswood volleyball wins 8th straight match
Spotswood volleyball wins 8th straight match
Overnight Forecast 10/4/21
Overnight Forecast 10/4/21