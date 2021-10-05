WPD responds to 2 separate crashes

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department reports that on October 4, 2021, at approximately 7:45 PM, officers responded to the 1800 block of East Main Street for a reported 2-vehicle crash and an altercation between individuals on the scene.

As responding officers were arriving in the area, there was an additional report of an unresponsive individual.

Once arriving at the scene, the responding officers learned there were two separate crashes, WPD says.

The preliminary investigation determined the first crash was between a 2018 Dodge van driven by Christina M. Royston, a 38-year-old female from Waynesboro, and a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 43-year-old male from Charlottesville.

After this crash, the two drivers were still reportedly in the roadway engaged in an altercation. A 1998 Honda sedan driven by Frederick J. Palka, a 53-year-old male from Crozet, passed through this area westbound, WPD says.

Palka allegedly struck both Royston and the other male driver in the roadway, causing injuries to both.

Royston was transported from the scene via ambulance. She died on the way to the hospital. The other victim later sought medical treatment for his injuries, according to WPD.

As a result of the investigation, Palka was arrested for the following offenses related to the second crash:

1. §18.266: Driving Under the Influence (Misdemeanor)

2. §18.2-36.1 Manslaughter-DUI Involuntary (Felony)

Palka is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. WPD says both crashes remain under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

