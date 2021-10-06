Advertisement

Congressman Cline makes stops in the Valley for Farm Tour

By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s 6th District Congressman Ben Cline and leader of the House Agriculture Committee, Congressman Glenn Thompson made several stops in the Valley Wednesday, highlighting the needs of our rural communities.

“As a farmer, we want to know that our voices are heard, and to have farmers come together and spend an hour or so just sharing what’s on our mind is very important,” Matt Lohr, owner of Valley Pike Farm Inc., said.

Congress is working on creating a new farm bill soon and they say they’re hoping to use that input from our local farmers.

“It’s my hope that we can have those priorities reflected in the farm bill that’s going to be developed over the next couple of years,” Rep. Ben Cline said.

Lohr says he’s hoping to see more funds go toward conservation efforts.

“Farmers are willing to do the right thing if they can have some cost-share dollars to help them with these environmental projects, so certainly funding for these projects I hope will be first and foremost,” Lohr explained.

He says there needs to be more incentives to bring the next generation back to the farm.

“Sustainability is key. We have to have farmland, we have to have farmers that are willing to do the work, so being able to entice that next generation is going to be key,” Lohr said.

One of the ways to do that is to make sure this new bill is changing with the times.

Rep. Cline says it’s important that what’s grown here in the Valley is competitive around the world.

“When it comes to advancing technologies, broadband is available, so making sure that we improve availability and accessibility of broadband in rural areas,” Rep. Cline added.

“Being able to look for those opportunities in urban agriculture, especially, incentives to bring this next generation back to the farm. Our farm here in Broadway is under conservation easements, which means the land will always stay in production agriculture. I think that’s a great tool for the next generation as well,” Lohr said.

Congressman Cline says pursuing the infrastructure bill could help as well, but he wants to focus on core infrastructure, improving things like broadband, roads and bridges.

“Not non-related, pie in the sky, social programs that are going to be less focused on helping farmers get their commodities to market,” Rep. Cline said.

