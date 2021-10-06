Construction underway at JMU’s Sentara Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison Athletics has begun construction on a planned expansion at Sentara Park.

Originally announced in February of 2020 but delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project is said to enhance the game day experience of JMU student-athletes and guests with the addition of locker rooms, concessions and other areas of need.

The project, developed with Moseley Architects, was made possible because of a $1 million donation from an anonymous donor.

Sentara Park, located on the corner of Neff Avenue and Port Republic Road, is the home to JMU lacrosse, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, track and field and cross country.

Construction officially began Monday, October 4, 2021, a delay of one year from the original timeline before the pandemic. JMU Athletics Administration plans to have the expansion completed by August of 2022, in time for fall competition.

The project will feature construction of a pair of stand-alone buildings bookending the main grandstand. Building one, closest to Kelsey Lane, encompasses 2,400 square feet and includes a visiting team locker room, showers and restroom as well as a concessions area for guests and needed storage space for Athletics.

Concessions and storage currently operate out of temporary structures. Concessions operations will be modified at all events happening during the construction phase.

Building two, closest to Neff Avenue, includes a locker room, coaches meeting room, showers and restroom for the home team as well as a sports medicine suite.

“We are extremely appreciative for the private support that allowed this project to move from vision to reality,” Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said. “We continue to prioritize the experience of our student-athletes across all sports, and this expansion will significantly impact the game day environment for the impacted sports.”

Permanent locker rooms for all sport programs competing at Sentara are located in Godwin Hall. Currently, all pre-event and post-event locker room activities occur in Godwin, requiring transportation of athletes between facilities. Pregame, postgame and halftime meetings currently happen in scaled-down team areas.

The addition will also benefit opposing teams, JMU Athletics says, expediting postgame exit from campus and saving valuable time for return to their institutions.

The Sentara Park complex first opened in the fall of 2012 as University Park, and the athletics portion was renamed in 2016 as part of the university’s first corporate naming partnership with Sentara Healthcare.

