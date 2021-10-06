Health officials in West Virginia urging COVID vaccine amid high hospitalization rates

HARDY COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - Health officials in West Virginia are urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals are strained.

Bill Ours, Administrator of the Hardy County Health Department, said the county has had its 29th death from COVID-19, and of the five deaths over the last month, all but one were unvaccinated.

Ours said the number of COVID-19 cases per day is lower than it was a few days ago, but the hospitalization rate is increasing.

He said Grant Memorial Hospital is filling up with COVID-positive patients and those suffering from other medical emergencies are being sent elsewhere.

“We’ve been fighting this thing for 20 months. We’re all tired. We’re all worn out but we’re not going to give up. The best thing we can do right now is get vaccinated. If you choose not to get vaccinated then social distance,” Ours said.

Ours said vaccine numbers are slowly still rising with 50% of the population with at least one dose, but he would like to see them rise even more, especially for the younger age groups.

He added that get tested for COVID-19 if you feel sick is key regardless of vaccination status.

“We still have people who are sick but won’t go get tested for various reasons. Whether it is that their kids play sports or they don’t want to miss work. They won’t get tested so they are still out in the community,” Ours said.

