Massanetta Springs to host Afghan refugees over next few months

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center in Rockingham County is working with Church World Service to provide temporary housing to refugees from Afghanistan, and they could be hosting the new community members as early as next week.

Susannah Lepley is the Virginia Director of Church World Service Immigration and Refugee Resettlement.

She said refugees will be placed all over the country and about 100 refugees altogether will be coming to the Shenandoah Valley.

“Honestly, it is sacred work. The work that we are doing with both transitional housing and permanent housing. They helped us for 20 years and now we get the opportunity as a community and an organization to help them,” Lepley said.

Clayton Rascoe, Executive Director Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center, said they look forward to helping them once they get here.

“One of the big things in the Presbyterian church is the Matthew 25 initiative and it talks about welcoming the stranger, feeding the hungry, giving drinks to the thirsty and things like that, and this is something we can do for people that have often sacrificed in their own lives to help American service,” Rascoe said.

Rascoe said they’ve been raising money with churches to supply food for the refugees but they are in need of some hands and are hiring for dining services positions.

Refugees, who must be vaccinated against COVID-19 when coming to the U.S., will be coming to Massanetta Springs over the next few months on a rolling basis until they are placed in their permanent homes.

If you would like to donate to the efforts, Church World Service is accepting monetary donations along with the donations of certain items.

If you would like to donate your time, Massanetta Springs is looking for volunteers.

