McAuliffe meets with Charlottesville-area doctors

McAuliffe at an event in Charlottesville
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe made a stop in Charlottesville Wednesday, October 6, to meet and talk with doctors about the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those doctors work at the University of Virginia, treating COVID-19 and pediatric patients.

“It was eye-awakening in there to listen to these infectious doctors talk about how serious this is. That’s why from day one I’ve said everyone needs to be vaccinated,” McAuliffe said.

One of the doctors present was Greg Gelburd, a physician at a family practice in Charlottesville. He says testing efforts need to expand.

“I would love, especially the rural area, for some type of lab assistance so that all the children in the state could get a PCR test the same day and maybe, at the most, within 24 hours,” Gelburd said.

Doctors commented that they’ll need the staff and supplies to do those things, citing shortages in both.

During the roundtable, Dr. Taison Bell with UVA Health said he believes the pandemic will last at least two years. McAuliffe said to keep Virginians of all ages safe during that time, and to keep things like schools and businesses open, people need to get vaccinated.

“Today in Virginia, we have 1,542 children in emergency rooms, ICU beds. We lost two children last week under the age of 11. This is very serious and we got to take it seriously,” McAuliffe said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

