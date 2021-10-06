Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Regan Robinson

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Regan Robinson is an accomplished senior at Strasburg High School.

Robinson picked up basketball at a young age. As a sophomore, she played for the Rams. The same year, Robinson expanded her athletic career and became a standout athlete in cross country and track and field.

“With sports, you can gain motivation. Running and staying fit keep you motivated,” Robinson said.

Robinson is known for her tireless work ethic and devotion to all three athletic teams at Strasburg. In cross country, Robinson earned a 5th place individual state finish and helped her team capture the Region 2B State Championship. In track and field, Robinson earned All-District and All-Region honors as she placed 8th in the Class 2B State Championship in the 3200-meter event.

Last year, Robinson earned the Strasburg Athletics Female Hustle Award.

“She works hard all the time. Working hard and training year-round has benefitted her physically and mentally,” added Athletic Director Matt Hiserman.

Robinson brings this drive to the classroom as well, where she posts a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the Virginia Association of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.

“She’s always willing to step and answer questions. Most importantly, she’s never afraid to ask questions... she’s always willing to help people around her,” said science teacher Hannah Kearne.

As Robinson explores opportunities to pursue her athletic career at the college level, she plans to study health and exercise science.

The local community will continue to follow Robinson as she represents the Rams in the classroom and on the playing field this year.

