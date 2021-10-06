Advertisement

Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple states following motel theft

Tracy Neves, 49, of Portsmouth. Neves was found to be wanted in numerous jurisdictions
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Stafford County police have arrested a suspect wanted in multiple states following a motel theft.

On the morning of Oct. 5, police responded to the report of a theft that occurred at the Sleep Inn on 595 Warrenton Road. The victim reported the license plates on her car were stolen while it was parked.

Virginia State Police said Tracy Neves, 49, of Portsmouth had nine active warrants, and he was wanted in multiple states including Tennessee, Maine, and New Hampshire.

Neves faces multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance and stolen goods and providing a false identity to avoid arrest. He also faces charges for fleeing to other states.

He is currently being held in Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond waiting to be extradited.

