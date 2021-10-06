RMH Foundation awards senior transportation grant to VPAS

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - During a time when the need for senior transportation is more critical than ever, Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) will partner with the RMH Foundation to provide rides to medical appointments, according to a press release.

RMH Foundation recently awarded VPAS $13,571 in grant funding to offer transportation for adults 60 and over and individuals with disabilities.

Residents without access to other transportation are being driven to behavioral health and substance abuse appointments, treatments and therapy for acute and chronic conditions including lab work, as well as routine preventative care appointments.

The release states that transportation continues to be identified as a top challenge in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area in Healthy Community Council Community Health Assessments and in the 2019 Senior Community Needs Survey conducted by Bridgewater Retirement Community.

Additionally, in its 2019 Coordinated Human Service Transportation Plan Update, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation indicated rural seniors and people with chronic medical conditions were in need of better service.

Last year, VPAS’ Senior Transportation program experienced a 29% growth in the number of riders and more than a 100% increase in one-way trips over the previous year.

“During the pandemic, there have been fewer transportation options for older adults and people living with disabilities,” said Beth Bland, VPAS Director of Senior Services in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and Director of Development. “Because of this grant, significantly more of our neighbors can get the care they critically need, improving the overall health of our community.”

This is the fifth year RMH Foundation has provided funding to support the VPAS Senior Transportation initiative.

