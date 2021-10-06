Staunton Salvation Army taking applications for annual Angel Tree Program

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army is accepting applications for their annual Angel Tree and holiday meals programs.

Lieutenant Johnathan Meredith with the Staunton Salvation Army says there was a greater need for these programs last year, and he expects that to continue.

“It is a very important program, one that has been carried on for many years, but last year we saw a particular need for it, and we’re looking to help as many people, if not more, this year,” Lt. Meredith said.

If you’re in the Staunton area, you can stop by the Staunton office on W. Beverley St. to sign up until Oct. 15 during the following times:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and then from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then from 1 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Families can sign up to get meals for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The Angel Tree program gives families in need the chance to have a special holiday without having to worry about the cost.

“We’re able to see that we’re helping so many in our community. People who wouldn’t be able to give their kids much for Christmas, if anything at all, and we’re able to then make sure that they are able to see a Christmas morning,” Lt. Meredith said.

The Salvation Army is also taking applications and signing up volunteers for their kettlebell ringing program, which kicks off November 5.

