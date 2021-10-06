Advertisement

Turnovers hurting Eagles during three-game losing streak

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turnovers have been hurting the Bridgewater College football team during the Eagles’ recent losing streak.

Bridgewater has dropped three games in a row after suffering a 34-27 loss at Shenandoah this past Saturday in a game that BC led 24-0. Head coach Scott Lemn says Bridgewater’s struggles with taking care of the football has hurt the team during its losing streak.

“Having six turnovers through our three losses has definitely affected us,” said Lemn. “That’s a big one.”

Lemn continued: “And then along the line of scrimmage, especially on the offensive side, we are youthful. We are talented but physics can win at the line of scrimmage and right now we don’t have that on our side.”

Bridgewater is currently 2-3 overall and 0-2 in ODAC play. The Eagles are scheduled to host Ferrum for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday afternoon.

