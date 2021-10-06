Advertisement

UVA Health to give $30 million in employee compensation, citing pandemic

The front of the UVA Medical Center
The front of the UVA Medical Center(wvir)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After almost a year-and-a-half of hardship and physical and mental fatigue, University of Virginia Medical Center employees will be getting a monetary “thank you.”

UVA Health has committed $30 million to compensate its employees. The money was not originally in the budget, but UVA Health CEO Wendy Horton said it had to be done.

“We’re all exhausted in healthcare,” Horton said. “We’re working really hard. This will be an important time to really address the compensation and it’s our first step of principally many that need to come.”

Horton says everyone within the medical center will receive a merit-based increase. A market increase will follow.

“Starting in November about 40% of our workforce will experience that infusion of a compensation increase,” she said.

Horton calls this the beginning of a multi-year journey for compensation at UVA Health and the start to a positive future.

“I told the team today we will absolutely do as much as we can as soon as we can,” she said. “And we hope that this is one way to show how much we care for the team.”

Meanwhile, Sentara announced earlier this week that nearly all of its employees (roughly 99%) are eligible for a gift of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

In a press release, the agency reported a black Mercedes was seen in the area of the shooting...
Shots fired toward Augusta County home
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
On Sunday people from all over the area came out to Spruce Knob in Pendleton County West...
Community members come together to search for Cassie Sheetz
Chief Nichols upon filling the position, Feb. 2019. (WHSV)
Augusta County Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Nichols resigns
Route 11 road sign
Vehicle crash near Rt. 11 cleared

Latest News

Vaccine is prepared for injection at a clinic.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Vaccinations up, COVID-19 cases trend downward
Kroger pharmacies offering COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines
(FILE)
Report: COVID-19 Delta variant cases slowly declining in Virginia
Mask mandate extended for Grant County Schools
Governor reiterates “no mandates” on national TV