Advertisement

Virginia Department of Elections: Witness signatures required on absentee ballots

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by local registrars...
Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by local registrars by Nov. 5 at noon.(WTOC)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Elections is reminding voters of a requirement when filling out their absentee ballot for the 2021 General Election.

Witness signatures are required, and if the general registrar finds that the witness signature is missing, the voter will be notified within three days that the ballot needs to be changed.

The voter will have until noon on Nov. 5 to correct their ballot for it to be counted.

Voters may return their absentee ballot by delivering it to:

  • The USPS or a commercial delivery service (such as FedEx or UPS). All absentee ballots include pre-paid postage through the USPS
  • A drop-off location listed on their county or city’s official website
  • The Office of the General Registrar in their county or city
  • Any polling place within their county or city on Election Day.

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by local registrars by Nov. 5 at noon.

Personally delivered ballots must be returned to the general registrar’s office or drop-off location by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot can track it here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

43-year-old Randal Kelley of Mount Solon was charged with one count of online solicitation of a...
Mt. Solon man arrested for online solicitation of minor
Augusta County Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing person
Palka allegedly struck both Royston and the other male driver in the roadway, causing injuries...
WPD responds to 2 separate crashes
East Hardy senior wide receiver and defensive back Josh Hahn was killed in a car crash August...
East Hardy football team rallies together for undefeated start following tragedy
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years

Latest News

McAuliffe at an event in Charlottesville
McAuliffe meets with Charlottesville-area doctors
Waynesboro High School posts voter registration QR codes throughout the school.
Waynesboro High School encouraging eligible students to register to vote
Sign for voting
Election officials report good turnout in first days of early voting
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) at the Virginia's second gubernatorial debate
All three candidates for Virginia governor make appearance at final debate