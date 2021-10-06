Waynesboro City Schools celebrate Walk to School Week

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - If you’ve seen more students walking to school than usual, that’s because it’s Walk to School Week in Waynesboro.

Elementary and middle schools were assigned one day the week of Oct. 4-8 with a designated meeting spot. Wednesday, Oct. 6, Westwood Hills Elementary School students met at Ridgeview Park to make the short walk.

Officials say they hope this activity will help students learn about road safety, the environment and physical activity.

“Our schools are located in these great communities that are walkable, and we’re encouraging our students and our families to walk to school as much as possible because we know it’s a healthy choice for our families and our community,” said Executive Director of Student Services, Ryan Barber.

Barber says they made sure as many students could participate as possible.

“We’ve got families who are dropping off their students here this morning and also our buses have been rerouted to this location just so we can get our heart rates up and stay active and enjoy the benefits of walking,” Barber said.

So far, he says the week had been a success.

“We’ve had a great turnout. The weather has held off, the rain has held off,” Barber said.

Students meet at the designated spot from 7:30 until 8:00, and they’ll walk in groups with chaperones. School officials urge drivers to be cautious, especially around schools.

