Weyers Cave residents report higher-than-normal water bills

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some people in Weyers Cave got a shock when they opened their last water bill, a few noticing their bills doubled compared to what they’re used to.

Augusta County Service Authority Executive Director Phil Martin says a lot of things can cause a high water bill, like hot weather or someone new moving in. He also says it can be the sign of a leak.

“We noticed it was higher, but we didn’t really think anything of it,” said Weyers Cave resident Angela May.

May says her last bill was around $160, and the most recent was over $230. When she opened Facebook, she quickly learned she wasn’t alone.

“One individual posted on our community Facebook page expressing her concern of a higher water bill as well, so of course it caught my attention,” May said.

Before long, that post got popular, with neighbors sharing their bills.

“To date, I have 39 individuals that say their water bill was higher, and we’re talking anywhere from $30 up to double, and one individual was even tripled,” May said.

The group agreed that it didn’t seem coincidental, especially when two people said their bill was the same as the one before.

“39 people didn’t take more showers or didn’t water their grass more,” May said.

She says that’s what she was told: her bill increase was due to more usage. Now, they’re investigating further.

“There’s a lot of things that can cause some variation,” Martin said.

He says seeing fluctuation in bills like May’s wasn’t out of the ordinary, but they’ll look into known issues.

Martin recommends Augusta County residents download the “EyeOn Water” app that tells you how much water you’re using. That way, you can detect leaks and track usage.

With the app, residents can stop problems before they get the bill.

“You can actually set it up to give you an alert if it sees something like you’re having a leak,” Martin said.

However, if a leak is found, they can help financially.

“We will give adjustments for water and for sewer because if you have an outside leak out in the ground, the water’s not getting into the sewer, so we’re not having to pay to treat that water as sewer,” Martin said.

He says continuous use may be indicative of a leak, and sudden bursts of high water usage might be because a toilet flush valve is faulty.

Still, they can’t fix the problem. That would be up to the property owner.

“Our ownership and our maintenance stops with the water meter,” Martin said.

Martin says they’ve looked into more than one problem in Weyers Cave.

“I think we’ve had five adjustments we’ve done out there since the metering project went through,” Martin said.

May is working on a list of residents reporting higher bills in her subdivision, and county officials will work to determine the cause.

Martin says if you have any questions about your bill, you should refer to the app and call customer service if there are problems.

