Augusta Health tops off outpatient pavilion

The beam was out for community members, patients and staff to sign. (WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health celebrated the “topping off” of their new outpatient pavilion Thursday, Oct. 7 at noon.

The event was broadcast on Facebook Live, and construction crews placed the final beam needed to complete the structure of the facility.

Augusta Health Vice President of Business Development and Chief Strategy Officer Mark LaRosa says the construction of their outpatient pavilion is a reminder of their mission.

“We believe we have a relationship with the community. It’s a back and forth. We provide information, we try to keep people healthy and provide the best services we can in the community, but we also listen to what their needs are,” LaRosa said.

The outpatient pavilion will house services like breast care, imaging services and some surgical needs. It will also include a café and a park-like setting for friends and family.

LaRosa says by combining the services into one pavilion, it makes it easier to provide low-cost care.

LaRosa says it was also nice to shift focus away from the pandemic, even just for an hour.

“Even though it was virtual, it really helped us focus on something different than what is going on around us every day in the pandemic,” LaRosa said.

The hospital plans to have the facility open late November 2022.

