BRCC grant paying people to get trained in advanced manufacturing

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - People interested in the manufacturing industry have an opportunity in the Shenandoah Valley. It’s a chance to get paid for three weeks of training, experience the culture of several different companies, with a guaranteed job interview at the end.

“I’ve been in community college education for 35-40 years, and it’s just remarkable to me. I never remember where the shortage of labor is as pronounced as it is right now, and it’s in every industry,” Blue Ridge Community College President Dr. John Downey said.

BRCC is trying to address the staffing shortage in manufacturing. Together with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and seven area companies, the community college is offering the Job Starter Program.

“A lot of people don’t know a lot about modern manufacturing, and how clean it is, and how exciting the technology is,” Downey said.

Students will learn job-readiness skills, and get to tour participating companies, such as Staunton-based Cadence.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for students to learn if manufacturing is the career for them,” Downey said.

There are about 25 spots in the program, but the deadline for registration is October 20. You can find it at wwwvalleyjobstarter.com.

