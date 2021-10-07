City of Staunton and SDDA prepares activities for fall holidays

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - From virtual costume contests to pumpkin scavenger hunts, the Staunton Downtown Development Association and the City of Staunton have a number of safe and fun events planned for the community to celebrate the fall holidays.

“We just want to celebrate the three Saturdays leading up to Halloween or basically anytime. We are encouraging folks to come downtown, wear their costumes bring their kids, have their kids in their costumes. Let’s just expand out, enjoy the month and have fun. Instead of one day three hours, let’s just make it bigger and have more fun with it,” Greg Beam with the SDDA explained.

There will be themed strolling characters from Medieval Fantasies, busking and more. Beam says planning this year focused on how to provide more opportunities for the community to enjoy the activities.

“We found last year that folks who came to these events on Saturdays brought their families back or came back the second or even the third week because it provided an opportunity to get out, do something that was safe, socially distanced at their comfort level. There are more opportunities when you expand it out versus narrowing your event time,” Beam said.

Events for November and December are already in the works.

“For all of these events, you want to hope for the best. You want to plan but know you may have to shift and pivot to make it something else,” Beam added.

The SDDA is expected to release more information on holiday events in the coming weeks. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.