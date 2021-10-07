Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 7 of the High School Football Season.

Three Games to Watch: Week 7

Broadway (3-2) at Turner Ashby (3-2) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Riverheads (5-0) at Buffalo Gap (4-1)

East Rockingham (0-3) at Page County (3-3)

Full Week 7 Schedule

Broadway at Turner Ashby

Riverheads at Buffalo Gap

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance

Staunton at Stuarts Draft

East Rockingham at Page County

Spotswood at Rockbridge County

Hampshire at Petersburg

Northern Garrett (MD) at Moorefield

Tygarts Valley at Pendleton County

East Hardy at Bath County

Manassas Park at Strasburg (To be played Monday 10/11)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.