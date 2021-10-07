Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 7
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 7 of the High School Football Season.
Three Games to Watch: Week 7
Broadway (3-2) at Turner Ashby (3-2) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week
Riverheads (5-0) at Buffalo Gap (4-1)
East Rockingham (0-3) at Page County (3-3)
Full Week 7 Schedule
Broadway at Turner Ashby
Riverheads at Buffalo Gap
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance
Staunton at Stuarts Draft
East Rockingham at Page County
Spotswood at Rockbridge County
Hampshire at Petersburg
Northern Garrett (MD) at Moorefield
Tygarts Valley at Pendleton County
East Hardy at Bath County
Manassas Park at Strasburg (To be played Monday 10/11)
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.