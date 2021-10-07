Advertisement

DOJ: Three men sentenced in dogfighting conspiracy that occurred in multiple states

The defendants also had fighting dogs and equipment at their homes, court documents say.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three men were sentenced for their role in a multi-state dog fighting conspiracy occurring in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey, according to the Department of Justice.

Back in June, the men pleaded guilty in federal court.

Court documents say the following men will serve sentences:

  • Odell Anderson Sr. - 18 months in prison followed by three years supervised release
  • Chester Moody Jr. - 1 year and one day in prison, one year of supervised release and 120 hours of community service
  • Emmanuel Powe Sr. - 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release

“Dogfighting is a form of cruelty with no place in our society,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, said. “This cruelty will not be tolerated, nor will exposing a child to such horrific acts.”

One of these dog fight events occurred in King George, Virginia, in April 2016 where most of the participants were led to the fight’s secret location, the Department of Justice says. The defendants also had fighting dogs and equipment at their homes, court documents say.

