EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Broadway at Turner Ashby

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway and Turner Ashby meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

Both teams enter Friday night’s matchup with a 3-2 overall record. The Gobblers and Knights are historic rivals who are meeting for the first time since 2019 after they did not play during the COVID-19 impacted 2021 spring season. The winner of Friday night’s game picks up a key victory in the Valley District title race and the hunt for a Region 3C playoff berth.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Turner Ashby High School.

