Former Valley Delegate responds to being named following Virginia Governor debate

Steve Landes, Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk.
Steve Landes, Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe named a former Valley delegate when it comes to a bill that would have allowed parents to have input on what their child reads in school.

“They were asking about a bill that Steve Landes had that parents could determine what books were being used, and they could prohibit certain books from being taught. That’s what I vetoed as governor,” McAuliffe said in an interview Sept. 29.

The legislation was brought up in the final gubernatorial debate last month after Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin said McAuliffe does not believe that parents should be telling schools what they should teach.

“The problem we have is when parents aren’t involved, so anything we can do to make parents more involved and have more of a say is a good thing, and more importantly, they pay the taxes that pay for our school systems,” Landes said.

The legislation would have allowed parents to request an alternative book that could be read for an assignment, if the parent felt the required material was inappropriate for their child.

“That’s not unreasonable given the fact that most public schools and most libraries, there are thousands and thousands of literary works that could be reviewed and looked at,” Landes said.

Despite getting bipartisan support, former Governor McAuliffe vetoed the legislation and said recently “with 25 students in a class, you don’t want 25 parents saying what books.”

“He’s mischaracterized the legislation, and he either doesn’t remember or he’s, knowing Terry, just saying what he wants to say, whether it’s accurate or not sometimes,” Landes said. “It was pretty obvious for his administration and in working with him that they were suspicious of more parent involvement and decision making in the process and that those decisions should only be made by either the general assembly or the board of education that he appointed.”

Landes believes this legislation is still valid and something that should be pursued by the General Assembly as parents are still raising concerns over the required reading material in schools.

