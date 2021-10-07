Advertisement

GOP targets rural Democrats, rare breed in Virginia politics

Virginia's House of Delegates, photo AP
By Associated Press and Denise Lavoie
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two of the last remaining rural Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates are being targeted by Republicans hoping to regain the majority they lost to Democrats in both the House and Senate in 2019.

Republicans portray Roslyn Tyler and Chris Hurst as radical liberals and accuse them of neglecting their constituents in Southside and southwestern Virginia.

Both districts are largely rural and include some of the most economically stagnant areas of the state. 

Tyler and Hurst reject their opponents’ claims and say they’ve worked hard to improve the lives of the people in their districts.

