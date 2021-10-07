Heavy rain causes landslides near Churchville

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Heavy rain last night caused some issues in Augusta County. A few landslides happened on Route 250 just west of Churchville.

4 to 6 inches of rain likely fell over a few hours just west of Churchville. At about 2:30 Wednesday morning, VDOT received a call that mud was blocking Route 250 in three places between Jerusalem Chapel Road and Jennings Gap Road. Heavy rainfall contributed to this but the highest amounts fell in a very small area.

Heavy rain caused mud to slide onto Route 250 Tuesday night (WHSV)

Fortunately for VDOT, the landslides were easy to clear. This is not an unusual event as Ken Slack from VDOT said that in our area, there are a few instances of landslides every year because of steep terrain. Some landslides end up taking out portions of a roadway. When a situation like this happens, that’s when repairs can go on for months.

“Some cases we’ve also seen slope failures that basically undercut the road. You know the roadbed itself on the edges will wash away and those are a little bit more serious because you know we can’t just clean that up. We have to clear that out and basically rebuild that roadbed,” said Ken Slack. Slack said that in the eight years he has worked for VDOT, these occurrences stayed steady year to year.

Landslides are just another example why driving in the dark with heavy rain can be dangerous and to always be alert.

