Advertisement

Heavy rain causes landslides near Churchville

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Heavy rain last night caused some issues in Augusta County. A few landslides happened on Route 250 just west of Churchville.

4 to 6 inches of rain likely fell over a few hours just west of Churchville. At about 2:30 Wednesday morning, VDOT received a call that mud was blocking Route 250 in three places between Jerusalem Chapel Road and Jennings Gap Road. Heavy rainfall contributed to this but the highest amounts fell in a very small area.

Heavy rain caused mud to slide onto Route 250 Tuesday night
Heavy rain caused mud to slide onto Route 250 Tuesday night(WHSV)

Fortunately for VDOT, the landslides were easy to clear. This is not an unusual event as Ken Slack from VDOT said that in our area, there are a few instances of landslides every year because of steep terrain. Some landslides end up taking out portions of a roadway. When a situation like this happens, that’s when repairs can go on for months.

“Some cases we’ve also seen slope failures that basically undercut the road. You know the roadbed itself on the edges will wash away and those are a little bit more serious because you know we can’t just clean that up. We have to clear that out and basically rebuild that roadbed,” said Ken Slack. Slack said that in the eight years he has worked for VDOT, these occurrences stayed steady year to year.

Landslides are just another example why driving in the dark with heavy rain can be dangerous and to always be alert.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Augusta County Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing person
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Muuuuuuudslide
Muuuuuuudslide
Overnight Fourcast 10-6-21
Overnight Fourcast 10-6-21
BRCC Jobssss
BRCC Jobssss
VDOT Waynesboro
VDOT Waynesboro