HPD investigates stolen modular home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department says it is currently investigating the theft of a modular home from Clayton Homes located in the 3800 block of South Main Street.

HPD says on October 3, 2021, at approximately 7:00 a.m., an unknown offender connected a truck to a 14′x60′ modular home equipped for transport and drove off the property.

The offender’s vehicle was last seen pulling the modular home southbound on Route 11. The suspect vehicle is described as a white four-door flatbed truck with amber colored running lights above the cab.

The stolen modular home is described as having clay colored vinyl siding with white trim and black shingles.

HPD is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the owner of the suspect vehicle and the whereabouts of the modular home.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, HPD asks that you call the Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

