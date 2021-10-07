Advertisement

HPD makes arrests in armed robbery

21-year-old Jaden Martin and 20-year-old Atreyl Wade have been arrested.
21-year-old Jaden Martin and 20-year-old Atreyl Wade have been arrested.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has arrested two suspects responsible for an armed robbery of an individual.

21-year-old Jaden Martin and 20-year-old Atreyl Wade, both of Harrisonburg, have been arrested. HPD says on October 1, 2021, an individual reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects in the 1400 block of Country Club Court.

The victim told police that the two suspects pulled up behind his vehicle in a black Nissan Rogue. He explained that the passenger exited the Nissan armed with an assault-style rifle and demanded money.

During the incident, one of the offenders struck the victim in the face with the rifle. After taking a significant amount of money from the victim, the suspects fled the area, according to the HPD press release.

Patrol officers responded to the scene and detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation. Through investigative efforts, detectives identified the two offenders as Martin and Wade and determined that they had observed the victim make a large withdrawal from a nearby ATM before following and robbing him.

Patrol officers located the Nissan occupied by Wade on October 6 and took him into custody at the intersection of North Main Street and West Washington Street.

Detectives then conducted surveillance and members of HPD’s SWAT team took Martin into custody without incident as he was walking near the intersection of Kelley Street and Simms Avenue, HPD says.

When he was arrested, Martin was still in possession of the rifle that is believed to have been used in the robbery. The assault-style rifle in question had been reported as stolen in Rockingham County, the release states.

“Our detectives and officers did a great job in quickly identifying, locating and apprehending the suspects,” said Chief Kelley Warner. “This is the second stolen gun recovered by officers in as many weeks.”

Jaden Martin, 21, was charged with the following:

  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (x2)
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of a sawed off rifle
  • Assault and battery

Atreyl Wade, 20, has been charged with the following:

  • Accessory to Robbery

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

