Human remains discovered in Amherst

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating the discovery of human remains Wednesday in the Town of Amherst.

The afternoon of October 6, 2021, a survey crew found the remains in a wooded area in the 100 block of Loch Lane. The remains were found at the top of a ravine about 40 yards from the nearest building, according to police.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for identification, autopsy and examination.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.