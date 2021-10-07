Advertisement

Human remains discovered in Amherst

(Source: Gray News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating the discovery of human remains Wednesday in the Town of Amherst.

The afternoon of October 6, 2021, a survey crew found the remains in a wooded area in the 100 block of Loch Lane. The remains were found at the top of a ravine about 40 yards from the nearest building, according to police.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for identification, autopsy and examination.

