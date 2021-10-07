Investigators interviewing suspects in child abuse and neglect case

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Officials say recovery efforts for a three-year-old out of Augusta County continues.

It’s been just over two weeks since Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said they believe Khaleesi Cuthriell died while in the care of Candi Royer and Travis Brown.

Because it’s an open case, Smith says he can’t say too much about the search, at risk of compromising the investigation. He says they’re still trying to narrow down where Khaleesi is, and they’re working through digital records, like texts and social media posts, to aid in that process.

Smith says they’re trying to work with both suspects to find where Khaleesi is.

“They did waive extradition – they’re not fighting extradition, but Pennsylvania has them in custody there, but they’re not being as cooperative as we would like, when it comes to locating Khaleesi,” Smith said.

Smith says this case has been hard on everyone – the community and investigators.

“I wish they would just tell me, ‘Khaleesi’s here.’ They kinda look at us, they don’t give us the pinpoint information that we need,” he said.

He says Royer and Brown are still in Westmoreland County Prison in Pennsylvania, where they were arrested. A South Greensburg District Attorney says they’ll be extradited to Virginia for trial after their Pennsylvania court date on Nov. 24.

Khaleesi was reported missing in early September but hasn’t been seen since February. Officials say the girl was in Royer and Brown’s care.

