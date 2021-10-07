Kroger to hire hundreds of associates

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Kroger has announced its second hybrid hiring event, including virtual and on-site interviews.

Officials say Harrisonburg is a high-priority region, and the grocer has both full-time salaried and part-time positions available. The hiring event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 2-5 p.m.

The grocer’s mission is to hire 1,100 associates by finding talent for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

“Kroger is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to safely return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” said Lori Raya, Kroger Mid-Atlantic division president. “It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in Virginia, we’re committed to offering associates a job with flexible schedules, competitive pay and benefits and long-term career opportunities. We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while exceeding our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be full, fresh, and friendly.”

Kroger says it offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates and make their lives easier including:

Wages & Benefits : Kroger provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare, and retirement.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger’s tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PhD. Since inception, this program has benefitted 6,789 associates nationally, with hourly associates making up 88.4% of those who have taken advantage of the offering so far.

Training & Development: Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Axonify as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Kroger says it continues to further support associates’ safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, and sleep. Additionally, the organization continues to Kroger says it continues to further support associates’ safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, and sleep. Additionally, the organization continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated.

Perks & Discounts: Kroger adds that it provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.

“We know that a career looks different for everyone, so we strive to provide the tools and support associates need to create their own path to success. No matter where your journey begins, we have great opportunities for everyone,” continued Raya.

Kroger says it welcomes individuals who are looking for a career with purpose. To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, visit Kroger’s career site.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.