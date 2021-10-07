Advertisement

More than 100,000 people have visited Blue Ridge Tunnel

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Tunnel has been open for less than a year, but has already seen more than 100,000 visitors.

The former railroad tunnel opened November 2020 after being closed for nearly two decades. It was originally built by the Blue Ridge Railroad Company between 1850 and 1858. Claudius Crozet was the chief engineer for the project.

The tunnel was used regularly until it was replaced by a new tunnel in 1944.

Restoration efforts started in 2001, and six years later, CSX donated it to Nelson County.

