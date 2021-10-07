TRAFFIC: Motorists can expect delays I-81 S near Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 South at mile marker 249 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. All south lanes are closed.

On I-81 South at mile marker 246 in Rockingham County, motorists can also expect delays. VDOT reports traffic backups are approximately 6.0 miles.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.