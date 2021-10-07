Advertisement

TRAFFIC: Motorists can expect delays I-81 S near Harrisonburg

Motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 South at mile marker 249 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. All south lanes are closed.

On I-81 South at mile marker 246 in Rockingham County, motorists can also expect delays. VDOT reports traffic backups are approximately 6.0 miles.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Augusta County Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing person
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Senator Warner Speaks About Debt Ceiling
Warner supports debt ceiling reforms
Evening Forecast 10-7-21
Evening Forecast 10-7-21
Khaleesi Update
Khaleesi Update
Steve Landes
Steve Landes