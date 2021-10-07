New entrance to Waynesboro Town Center Park & Ride, first phase of expansion complete

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The entrance to the Waynesboro Town Center Park & Ride off of Camden Coyner Lane is now closed and motorists can use the new entrance a few hundred feet further down Shenandoah Village Drive.

Ken Slack with VDOT said this is one of many additions that will be coming to the park and ride over the next few months.

Slack said the first phase of the park & ride expansion is complete with fresh asphalt placed and parking space lines drawn.

“This park and ride before was a little bit of a wild wild west cause it was partly paved, partly gravel. There were no lines and sometimes way too much space between cars and not enough between others,” Slack said.

The million-dollar expansion project began this past spring. Once complete, Slack said there will be about 175 parking spots, a covered bus stop, full sidewalks, and better lighting.

According to a VDOT press release, all improvements will be ADA compliant.

In addition, there will be not one but two entrances into the lot.

“One of the big improvements here is going to be access. In the past, we had just one entrance between a couple of the fast-food restaurants. It got a little congested there at times,” Slack said.

For now, drivers can take the new entrance and park in the newly constructed part of the lot.

Slack said they look forward to a better park and ride all around.

“It’s been one of our popular ones but it has been in need of some improvements and so it was really nice to see this get underway and hopefully folks who haven’t been out here in a little while will come back and by the end of the year they are going to see a completely different product,” Slack said.

The anticipated final completion date is next spring, but Slack said a majority of the work will be done by the end of the year.

