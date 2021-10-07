Not done with the rain just yet

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild in the evening with temperatures in the 60s. Mainly dry with a few isolated showers, sprinkles. Areas of drizzle and fog over the mountains and higher ridges. Lows in the mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. Near 60 for the Valley with areas of fog.

FRIDAY: This persistent upper-level low will continue to track further to the north, but it will stay too far west to bring us much in terms of rainfall during the day. Mostly cloudy for the day, starting out in the 60s with fog. A few breaks in the clouds at times. Still rather mild for the day with highs around 70. A few spots making it into the low 70s. Only a few isolated or spotty showers for the day. No washout however rain coverage will increase into the evening.

Showers turn more scattered after about 6pm. There will be some breaks but rain coverage will increase. Feeling cool with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy for the night with scattered showers continuing overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s with areas of fog.

SATURDAY: Fog and clouds to start the day, in fact for most of the day. Feeling cooler with temperatures staying in the 60s. A good sweatshirt kind of day. Showers will be scattered in nature for the morning and most of the afternoon. There will be some breaks at times so more on and off, just some batches of rain through most of the day. Right now it looks like we’ll start to dry out at the earliest by late afternoon. The latest would be into the early evening. Some breaks in the clouds for the evening as well as it will still feel cool. Temperatures in the 60s for the evening.

Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of fog.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild in the morning with temperatures in the 60s. Some peaks of sun early and then clouds start to decrease into the afternoon. Pleasant temperatures. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. This would be the best day to check out some of the fall foliage across the Alleghenies and the highest points in West Virginia. Elsewhere the foliage change is much slower. Overnight, turning partly to mostly cloudy. Mild and more comfortable overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Some sunshine finally for the day. Likely more clouds than sun so more so partly sunny. A pleasant start in the 60s for the morning. A pleasant and comfortable day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight, mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy for the day and a pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s. Warmer for the afternoon with more sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, generally clear skies and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 50s with typical low valleys reaching the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Finally, a day full of sunshine! Sunny and mild in the morning with temperatures rising into the 70s by lunchtime. Lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. Quite warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A great afternoon and evening to enjoy some time outside!

