Advertisement

Warner supports debt ceiling reforms

Senator Warner Speaks About Debt Ceiling
Senator Warner Speaks About Debt Ceiling
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) says failing to raise the debt ceiling would be “stupidity on steroids.”

And with an agreement near, he says Congress should consider reforming the process.

Warner spoke with reporters during a teleconference Thursday morning.

He said the current system encourages political brinkmanship.

“Having this arbitrary political tool out there that allows extremists on either end of the political spectrum, by giving them a live hand grenade and having them pull the pin to kind of self-inflict damage, is crazy,” Warner said.

Warner said he hopes Congress will consider removing the debt ceiling requirement for all future administrations, Democrat or Republican.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Augusta County Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing person
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a deal to extend the debt ceiling through early...
Dems, GOP reach deal on debt ceiling - for now
President Joe Biden credited vaccine mandates for organization with dramatic increases in the...
Biden touts vaccine requirements
Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks with Gray Television's David Ade in the Russell Rotunda.
Senator John Cornyn weighs in on debt ceiling update
A federal judge has issued a temporary order to block enforcement of Texas's restrictive...
Judge blocks Texas abortion ban