Warner supports debt ceiling reforms

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) says failing to raise the debt ceiling would be “stupidity on steroids.”

And with an agreement near, he says Congress should consider reforming the process.

Warner spoke with reporters during a teleconference Thursday morning.

He said the current system encourages political brinkmanship.

“Having this arbitrary political tool out there that allows extremists on either end of the political spectrum, by giving them a live hand grenade and having them pull the pin to kind of self-inflict damage, is crazy,” Warner said.

Warner said he hopes Congress will consider removing the debt ceiling requirement for all future administrations, Democrat or Republican.

