WVa’s Yeager Airport increasing security with $195,000 grant

Some big money is taking flight at Yeager Airport in Charleston. Officials say they've received...
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Yeager Airport is increasing security at the facility, using a $195,000 grant from the state Emergency Management Division.

The airport says part of the work will add a gunshot detection system in the main terminal building and the General Aviation terminal.

Yeager said it will be the first airport in the state to have a gunshot detection system, providing a faster response to an active shooter incident.

The release says the $245,000 project will also add more security cameras throughout the airport complex and enhance radio and communication capabilities of the Airport Response Coordination Center.

